Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded Nanofilm Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

