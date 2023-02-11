NanoXplore (GRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect NanoXplore to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.29 million.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.71 million and a PE ratio of -24.86. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$5.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRA. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

