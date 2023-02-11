National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 7,100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 499.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $75.62 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.45%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

