National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
Shares of NCMI opened at $0.25 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.