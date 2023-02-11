National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.25 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

