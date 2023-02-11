Navcoin Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $5,871.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00228878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00107702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00060030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00062779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,479,824 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

