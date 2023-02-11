Nebulas Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $81,371.53 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00432115 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.29 or 0.28624076 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,534,929 coins and its circulating supply is 64,023,126 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
