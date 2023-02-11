Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 3.5% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

