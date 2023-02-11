Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 1,205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.6 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NMAKF remained flat at C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
