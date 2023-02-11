Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $136.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

