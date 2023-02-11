Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.09 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,010,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

