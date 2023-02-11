Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.