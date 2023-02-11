Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.