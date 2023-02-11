NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 177,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 518,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
NextDecade Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.