NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 177,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 518,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 318.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NextDecade by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NextDecade by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

