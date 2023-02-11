Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 110.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $43,835.28 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

