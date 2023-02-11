NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $646,632.56 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. NFT has a market cap of $646,632.56 and approximately $6,052.64 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01754131 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

