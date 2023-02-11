Nicholas Millington Sells 41,898 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonos stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 154.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sonos by 7.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $3,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 369,570 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

