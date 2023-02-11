NIKE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

NIKE has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NIKE stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

