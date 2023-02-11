NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in January

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRKBF remained flat at 43.66 on Friday. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of 43.66 and a 1-year high of 43.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 45.65.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

