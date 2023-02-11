NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,121. NN Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.