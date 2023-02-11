Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 96.7% in January

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nocturne Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBTC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

MBTC remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

