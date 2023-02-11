Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.53. The stock had a trading volume of 119,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,771. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,541. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

