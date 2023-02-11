Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.32. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.