Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.62

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.62 and last traded at C$33.82, with a volume of 248041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

Northland Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.95.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

