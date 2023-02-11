Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $463.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $380.26 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

