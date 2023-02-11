NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NovelStem International Price Performance
Shares of NSTM stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
NovelStem International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.