NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NSTM stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

