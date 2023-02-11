Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $144.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

