NOV’s (NOV) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

