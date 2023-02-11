Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.90.
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
