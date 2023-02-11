Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 410.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 54,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 92.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 507,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 566,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

