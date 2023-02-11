Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,708 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Nutrien worth $51,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

