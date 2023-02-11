Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

