Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.51.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
