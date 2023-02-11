Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of JSD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. 26,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.