NXM Reaches Market Cap of $319.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $48.39 or 0.00221466 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $319.09 million and $80,777.02 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021292 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 47.73870858 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,689.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.