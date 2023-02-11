Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OCSL opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,402.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190,979 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.