Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Sells $83,396.56 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OCUL stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
