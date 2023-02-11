Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CEO Sells $83,396.56 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OCUL stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

