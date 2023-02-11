Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Health Price Performance
Odyssey Health stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,879. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
About Odyssey Health
