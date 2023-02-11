Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Health Price Performance

Odyssey Health stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,879. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Odyssey Health

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Health, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

