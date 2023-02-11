OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 76.3% in January

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,878. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.43.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.31%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.15%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

