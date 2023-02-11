Old Mutual (LON:OMU) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Old Mutual Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.04 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 594.44.
Old Mutual Company Profile
