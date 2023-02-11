Old Mutual (LON:OMU) PT Lowered to GBX 60 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.04 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 594.44.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

