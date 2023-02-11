Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.01

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.01 and traded as high as $25.70. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 1,517 shares changing hands.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.80%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.43% of Old Point Financial worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

