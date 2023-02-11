Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$68.75 and last traded at C$68.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.80.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$165.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

