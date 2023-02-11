OmniaVerse Price Hits $0.0017 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $355,710.28 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00432847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.13 or 0.28672549 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.