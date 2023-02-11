Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.