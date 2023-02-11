onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $100.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

ON stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

