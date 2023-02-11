onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $88.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

