onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

