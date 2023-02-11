onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,271 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in onsemi were worth $83,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
onsemi Stock Performance
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
