Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

