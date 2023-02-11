Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.17. Optical Cable has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

