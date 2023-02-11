Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Optimism has a market cap of $523.07 million and approximately $275.74 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00011219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00431139 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,202.78 or 0.28559421 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
