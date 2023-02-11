Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $135,513.19 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

