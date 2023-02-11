Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.
Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Orchestra BioMed has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
About Orchestra BioMed
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchestra BioMed (OBIO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.