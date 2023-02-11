Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Orchestra BioMed has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

